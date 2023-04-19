Udinese-Cremonese / The match referee has been chosen: here are all the precedents

The referee for the next championship match between Cremonese and Udinese has been chosen. Here are all the precedents with the two teams

It has been decided in the last few hours the referee of the match between Udinese and Cremonese. There is talk of a very important match for the club which, after the slow start (after the national break), needs to get back on track and try in every way to bring home some important points for the final standings. To date, the bianconeri occupy a place on the right side of the table and we need to work hard to be able to regain a place on the right side. Minimum objective especially if we think that after ten days the team was practically in the Champions League area. Now let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see who will be the director of the game on Sunday afternoon.

The League has decided and the referee for the thirty-first day of the championship will be Francesco Fourneau from the Rome section. The two assistants of him will be Rossi and Yoshikawa. The fourth man selected is Orsato and Abbattista will be at the Video Assistance Referee with him as Abisso assistant. After having seen all the four referees complete with assistants in case of problems with the VAR, let’s take a look at the precedents between this director and the two teams that will play at the Dacia Arena in Udine.

All of the above — When Udinese hears match director Fourneau they are never too lucky. To date in the previous four there have been two defeats and two draws. The last previous registered during this season, more precisely last November against Lecce by mister Baron. The result was 1-1. For Cremonese it's a different matter, given that there are seven previous ones. Three wins, two draws and two defeats are recorded to date. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest in view of the summer transfer market. According to Marino, 4 players I am ready for a big one. That's who we're talking about

