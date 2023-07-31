Udinese – Defender and midfielder: last requests from Sottil / The day

Mister Andrea Sottil is making his last names before the start of this season. Hunt for a defender and a midfielder

The defender and the midfielder, these are the last two requests from coach Andrea Sottil to complete the transfer market for the Juventus team. To date, Becao’s replacement has been identified with the purchase of Kabasele, but surely another element will be needed to be able to reinforce and above all to be sure of not having any kind of problem during the season (just like it happened just a year ago). To date, there are several interesting names that the Juventus coach likes. The first would come from the Old Lady and we are talking about The winter. At the moment there is a lot of competition, we need to see what the former Empoli defender will choose.

The second name comes from France and we are talking about the central defender of Monaco Matsima. A centre-back that is proving to be in excellent shape and above all that would fully reflect an investment in the Udinese style. Young player who doesn’t cost much and who would guarantee an excellent income over time. The figure that the Monegasque team is asking is around 6/7 million euros, we’ll see if the team actually sinks the blow in the next few days. Not only the defense, but it also comes in the middle. In these hours it closes for the midfielder.

The midfielder

The name for the midfielder is written. We are talking about Giovanni Fabian. The footballer will arrive from the neroazzurri of Milan and even his agent has confirmed the complete interest in the transfer to an important square like that of Udine. It seems to be only a matter of time before the neroazzurri find an agreement for Samardzic and consequently Fabbian can become an important player for the Juventus club to all intents and purposes. We remind you that the Italian will arrive in Friuli on loan with the right to buy. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. The new Becao << is coming

