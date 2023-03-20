Very relevant details are still missing in relation to what the future of the Udinese coach will be. Let’s start with certain things. Just finished the excellent season with Ascoli, Andrea Sottil has signed a one-year contract with Udinese. A salary of 300,000 euros and an applause start to the season. Then, unfortunately, the World Cup arrived which interrupted Udinese’s exceptional year. Back from Qatar, the team has never been able to regain the rhythm of the beginning of the season. Some wrong strategic choices, a trail of fluctuating results, a “draw” that seemed impossible to cure but above all the many and unfortunate injuries that led Where is Udinese today. Which, after all, isn’t too bad either. The Friulians are currently eighth, -7 points from accessing the next Conference League. So, what will become of Sottil? In October Giampaolo Pozzo had already reassured the coach but we know well that when it comes to Udinese nothing is ever taken for granted. The feeling is that Andrea Sottil will sit on the black and white bench again next season but we continue to anxiously await an official statement from the club. And it doesn’t end there.