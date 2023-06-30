Udinese – Double blow to come / Zarraga and Lucca are black and white

Udinese continues to work on the transfer market. In these hours the Lucca deal is being closed and that of Zarraga has been made official

Udinese is officially the most active Italian club on the market in these days at the end of June. The team just in the last few hours has closed two hits. The first has already been made official and we are talking about the midfielder of Basque origin: Oier Zarraga. The footballer is ready to replace departing Tolgay Arslan who has signed with Melbourne City in the best possible way. For the former Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, the first experience outside of Spain or rather the Basque Country in general will come. Udinese hopes to have worked well under the radar and to have closed for a midfielder who will be able to fit right away into coach Andrea Sottil’s tactical schemes.

The second name is that of bomber Lorenzo Lucca. We’ve been talking about the former Pisa center forward for several weeks, but now it seems the time has finally come for him. Only the official announcement of the Juventus club is missing, but the deal is virtually closed. The teams have even already exchanged all the official and necessary documents. Just today the umpteenth confirmation also arrived, given that the former club of Lucca, Ajax announced through its social channels good luck to the footballer for his new adventure. This is the confirmation that the Italian talent will not be redeemed by the Amsterdam club. The market, however, will not end here since another name is also taking the stage in the last few hours.

The perfect midfielder

—

For two years in Italy he has been giving himself great performances, but his teams are unable to capitalize on them. Ethan Ampadu he wants to stay in the beautiful country and Udinese has opened up to a loan. Now it will be up to Chelsea to understand if the Welsh player’s card can actually be sold without any future guarantee for another season. This would be a huge coup for the midfielder, as Ethan is a real wildcard in every respect. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the new hit. Here are the details of the Zarraga affair

June 30 – 4.53pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

