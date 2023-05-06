Udinese – Ehizibue shock: the cruciate ligament injury is official

The Nigerian Kingsley Ehizibue is officially KO until a later date. The footballer who arrived from Cologne injured his crusader

Bad news for the Bianconeri led by Andrea Sottil. Just in these hours the official press release from Udinese and the side has arrived Kingsley Ehizibue he has officially torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Now the intervention in Rome has already been booked by Dr. Mariani (one of the leading experts in this field). We can do nothing but wish a speedy recovery to the fullback who was just starting to show all his qualities in these days. Let’s move on to official statement issued by the company in the last few hours where the situation that one of the crucial pieces of Andrea Sottil’s squad is experiencing is explained in the best possible way.

“Udinese Calcio announces that the instrumental tests performed on Kingsley Ehizibue have highlighted the cruciate ligament injury anterior of the right knee. The footballer will be operated on Wednesday by Professor Mariani at the “Villa Stuart” clinic in Rome”. These are the club’s words in honor of the Juventus player. team. In recent months his growth has been exponential and now it is hoped he can return to the same level he had previously. After the latest on his injury, let’s see who will be the player who will replace him.

Kingsley’s replacement — The serious injury of the Nigerian player from one great chance to another lateral who has played very little this year, we are talking about Festy Ebosele. The Irishman comes from Derby County and has all the qualities to be able to do well and surprise. Already against Sampdoria we expect him from the first minute to show off all his plays and his qualities. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of Monday afternoon’s match against Sampdoria. That’s if there will be Destiny Udogie << See also News Udinese – At San Siro to get results again: the press review

May 6, 2023 (change May 6, 2023 | 17:07)

