Udinese full-back Kingsley Ehizibue has spoken in the last few hours. The footballer commented on his impact on the Juventus club

Udinese is working hard in view of the next championship matches. The match against Bologna will be fundamental in order to continue dreaming of qualifying for Europe. Among the many players from whom much is expected, there is also a full-back who arrived in the last days of the summer market, we are talking about Kingsley Ehizibue. The Nigerian footballer was interviewed by the GOAL website and took stock of his approach to the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. Let’s not waste any more time and start immediately with his statements. There was talk of both the national team and its approach to this new adventure.

“In the first month here I cried: They trained hard and ran constantly. I looked at Udogie and Pereyra and said: ‘Where did they get their lungs from?’ a case that didn’t find much space during the first championship matches and only after Pereyra’s injury and the World Cup in Qatar was he able to establish himself in his area of ​​competence.Now, however, let’s also move on to his future goals That’s what it is Kingsley Ehizibue’s dream.

The big goal — "I cannot absolutely let me miss the opportunity to play for the national team". A decisive comment for a footballer who has always had clear ideas since the beginning of his career. As an example we can use the famous transfer missed in Genoa, on the Rossoblù side. Now Ehizibue wants to continue to surprise in Serie A and at the same time to take a leading role also in the national team.

