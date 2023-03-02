Udinese is working on Bruseschi’s fields in view of the next championship match. The point on the matches and especially on the next one

Udinese continue to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that, after a great start, now needs a win to be able to lead again and dream of a placement in Europe. The appointment on Saturday afternoon is not the simplest given that we have to play a tiring away match in Bergamo against Atalanta by Giampiero Gasperini. Precisely because a very closed match is expected, there are many things that could change in view of the following week’s match, the one with Empoli away at the Castellani. There are four Udinese players close to disqualification and in warning for some time, the risk has been that of a real emergency in view of the next commitments. In the meantime, let’s go see who they are the directly concerned.

The first footballer who has to pay attention to every entry comes from Argentina and we are talking about Nehuen Perez. The central defender has an even greater responsibility, given that in the last period the blanket in defense is very short. The second player who takes a big risk and has been doing it for several days is one of coach Andrea Sottil’s essentials we are talking about Destiny Udogie. The Italian fullback can’t afford even a day off, given that Udinese is betting heavily on him. Not only these two players, but also two other fundamental pawns of the black and white game risk staying at home. See also China, messages and online tributes: two years later there are those who do not forget Dr. Li Wenliang, Covid whistleblower

Those directly involved — The last two players missing are the Brazilian Walace who is the only outfield player who hasn’t yet missed a match from the first minute of the game and Roberto Pereyra who we know is the true mind of this team. Against the Goddess we need an excellent performance, but at the same time with an eye on the match director’s card. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. Gerard Deulofeu always at the center of the market <<

