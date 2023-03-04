9
The team led by Andrea Subtil keep working on field of Bruseschi in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to have its say and make a difference on the pitch. Surely it’s not easy to be able to get rid of this weight of lack of victories, but you have to do your best.
For the next three days that anticipate the challenge, the only thing that can be done is work with conviction since Bergamo could be the real crossroads for this season. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s start with the day’s press review <<
