Gotti’s situation on the Spezia bench is delicate: the coach is in the balance, with the next matches decisive for his future

Green’s brace had deceived. The Spice he came out of Castellani with another draw that leaves you breathless. If Hellas manages to beat Salernitana today, in a salvation clash that promises to be fiery, the red zone would be only three anointed behind. The men of Luca Gotti they have not won since 15 January in Turin: from then on, three defeats and a draw in the last four arrived, with the former Udinese coach now at a strong exemption risk.

As reported this morning by The 19th century, the Spezia coach is expected to react with pride, having to face two almost decisive challenges for his future in the space of a week. The first against the Old Lady on Sunday, in front of the public at the Picco, the second instead, almost as if by twist of fate, in his old house, the Dacia Arena, where, with theUdinese he took away more than a few satisfactions and impressed well with his charisma and versatility of play.

Gotti at a crossroads — The Spezia coach has now now reached a crossroads. If on the one hand the match against Allegri’s men represents a considerable obstacle, on the other the challenge in Friuli it can’t be wrong. In the meantime, the Ligurian club ponders the possible epilogue of the report: the poor physical strength and the excessive goals conceded in the final match among the main responsibilities of the coach Gotti. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the grades awarded yesterday afternoon. Here are the Udinese-Sassuolo report cards << See also Amanda Knox against Matt Damon: "The new movie defames me"

February 13 – 6.40pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

