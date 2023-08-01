Udinese – From Fabbian’s arrival to Samardzic’s farewell / The day

Serbian footballer Lazar Samardzic is ready for his move to the black and blues. Don’t miss all the latest: the summary of the day

Hours of fire at Juventus, the negotiations are in a key moment and consequently every moment could be the right one both incoming and outgoing. The deal that holds the court is undoubtedly that of Lazar Samardzic. The Serbian footballer has expressed his wish and can’t wait to wear the shirt of the finalist team during the past Champions League. The neroazzurri are doing everything to close the deal in the next few hours. There is talk of a negotiation that will bring a figure very close to twenty million euros to the Friulian coffers as well as some bonuses and above all the loan card with right of redemption of the young Fabbian.

The Italian footballer can’t wait to be able to get to Udine and play his starting cards in a club that plays the top Italian league. Now we need to see his qualities on the pitch and measure them minute by minute with those of the other two mid-wings chasing a starting place like Oier Zarraga and Domingos Quina. Even the two players just mentioned arrived in Udine during this transfer market and consequently, at least for the first half, the Juventus median will be made up of a big question mark and two certainties such as Sandi Lovric and the Brazilian Walace.

In this last month we will try to shore up the squad with the purchase of another defender. There are currently two players in contention, the first is Saba Sazonov e il secondo Matsima of the Monk. We’re talking about good-level players who fully fall within the parameters of the Bianconeri. Young defenders with very interesting potential. We’ll see if it actually closes in the next few weeks. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the incoming and outgoing market. Here is Samardzic’s replacement <<

