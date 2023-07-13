Udinese – From Fener to the Goddess, Becao just has to decide / The day

Fenerbache and Atalanta are fighting to secure Rodrigo Becao. The Juventus player only has to decide his future

The black and white day has only one protagonist: Rodrigo Becao. The Brazilian defender has been at the center of discussions concerning his future for some time. The farewell seems to be written by now, given that in less than a year his contract will definitively expire. We also know very well which teams are trying to do everything possible to bring his games home. On the one hand we have the Turks of Fenerbache and Atalanta on the other by Gianpiero Gasperini. We also remember that the Bull of Ivan Juric and Urbano Cairo is more delayed. Just today the latest offer from the Turks arrived.

The Istanbul club has put on the plate ten million total. Nine partly fixed and one bonus. An offer that satisfies the club’s minimum request, but at the moment it is still not sure it will be enough to convince the Pozzo family. We know very well that this will be the yellow and blue team’s last attempt and consequently the definitive answer will arrive in the next few hours. At the same time Atalanta is ready to relaunch, given that they have found in Becao the perfect substitute by Mehri Demiral. Even the footballer seems to be happy to stay in Italy and above all to play in a club that will play the Europa League as an absolute protagonist.

The renewal of Deulofeu

They are not missing news also on renewals. Last night he extended his contract until 2026 Gerard Deulofeu. With this agreement, the Spanish footballer seeks to become one of the banners of the Juventus club. It is no coincidence that he himself stated in the conference that it would be an honor to be able to become captain of Udinese. We’ll see if the company actually entrusts him with this very important task. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. The auction is about to start Lazar Samardzic: here are all the details

July 13

