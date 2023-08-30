Udinese – From Genoa they are sure, here’s what Pereyra’s decision will be

From the Ligurian city they are officially safe. Here’s what Pereyra’s decision will be regarding his future. The signing is upon us

Roberto Pereyra’s future is to be decided in the next few hours. From the Ligurian city, however, they are sure that the footballer already has clear ideas about him for the future. The Juventus team wants to be the protagonist and consequently is doing everything possible to secure a third marriage with the Argentine footballer. Even Pereyra seems to prefer Udinese to Sampdoria, also for a simple matter of category. Let’s not forget that the Friulians play in the top flight and the Sampdoria team won’t be able to say the same for at least a year. To date, he appears to be in the clear lead the Pozzo family team. This is what reaches us also according to the Dorian sources. We’ll see if the rumors are confirmed and become facts in the next few hours. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on last night’s match. Here are the Salernitana-Udinese report cards <<

August 29 – 11:37

