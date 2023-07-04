Udinese – From Nesto’s farewell to the rumors about Samardzic / The day

Ilja Nestorovski’s farewell is getting closer and together with his could also come that of Lazar Samardzic. The point of the day

Outings dominate this week in the black and white world. Udinese must defend its prized possession at all costs Lazar Samardzic. The Serbian footballer continues to be at the center of the market and observed by the big names in our league. In these hours, Simone Inzaghi’s team seems to be really serious. We will see if there is actually something concrete between the two clubs or it will all end in a stalemate. According to rumors, Thursday should be the right day for the two clubs to meet and try to find an agreement.

The negotiation is around a figure that goes from 20 to 25 million euros. At the moment, the nerazzurri seem to be the only ones to get serious and put a concrete offer on the table. Stay delayed the Naples which still has to complete all its sales before being able to throw itself headlong into a new acquisition. The Rossoneri, on the other hand, have definitively withdrawn and will focus only on the American (with a Croatian passport) Ivan Pulisic.

Not just the midfielder

Not only in midfield, but also in attack, we work on exits. To date, the player is released Ilya Nestorovsky is very much near Venice. The Macedonian is ready to start a new path and will do so with his career partner: Mato Jajalo. Udinese wants to be ready for the training camp which will start next week and consequently there is no time to lose. Staying on the subject of Lazar Samardzic, don’t miss all the statements by the journalist in the Rossoneri orbit: Carlo Pellegatti. Here are his words on the Serbian midfielder

