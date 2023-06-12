Udinese – From Pereyra to Ampadu, the latest on the transfer market / Today

The Argentine and the Welsh are at the center of the negotiations concerning the Friuli club. Let’s see the summary of the day
The days in Udine follow one another and all the management is concentrated on trying to set up an extremely competitive team in view of next season. We remind you that between possible transfers and farewells already written, there will be several changes during the coming year. Now it’s up to the whole club to make the coach available Andrea Subtil a team that can fight for the left side of the standings and above all get some satisfaction. The first footballer to be under the magnifying glass in this period is the captain Roberto Pereyra. Just this afternoon yet another team joined the race for the Argentine. We are talking about Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti.
The negotiation could take off as the first team from the capital will play the Champions League next year, a fundamental requirement if Tucu were to move. On the other hand, the Welsh midfielder seems to have arrived overwhelmingly in the list of goals Ethan Ampadu. A footballer with great qualities, but who after relegation with Spezia will return to England to Chelsea. An attempt by Udinese in the coming weeks cannot be ruled out. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. Interest from Turkey for Nehuen Perez: the point <<
June 12 – 5.37pm
© breaking latest news