Udinese – From Pereyra to Ampadu, the latest on the transfer market / Today

The days in Udine follow one another and all the management is concentrated on trying to set up an extremely competitive team in view of next season. We remind you that between possible transfers and farewells already written, there will be several changes during the coming year. Now it’s up to the whole club to make the coach available Andrea Subtil a team that can fight for the left side of the standings and above all get some satisfaction. The first footballer to be under the magnifying glass in this period is the captain Roberto Pereyra. Just this afternoon yet another team joined the race for the Argentine. We are talking about Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti.