Udinese – From Pereyra to Becao: offers are pouring in / The black and white day

Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra and Rodrigo Becao seem to be the first suspects for a possible sale. Here’s all the latest on the day

Rodrigo Becao and Roberto Pereyra they are to all intents and purposes the men of the moment for Udinese. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team is trying in every way to plan for next season and right now we need to look first at possible transfers. Let’s start with the captain first. The midfielder’s contract expires in ten days and everyone knows this by now. However, what not everyone knows is that to date the only concrete offer seems to have arrived from Turin. In case no other proposals arrive in the next few days, the path leading to the renewal could become increasingly concrete.

Different speech for the central defender Rodrigo Becao. His contract expires in a year, but he seems to have already made it clear to everyone that he wants to leave. In this case there are two offers to Udinese, one from Fenerbache and the other from coach Ivan Juric’s Toro. Both are not enough given that they don’t even come close to the ten million requested by the Friulian company. The Brazilian’s farewell remains written, but if no one were to raise their offer we could also think of a second case in full Stryger Larsen style. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose the latest on the incoming market

June 23, 2023 (change June 23, 2023 | 19:01)

© breaking latest news