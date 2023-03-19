Andrea Sottil’s team enjoys a very prestigious victory before the break reserved for the national teams. Now we need to work hard during the two weeks off to get to the match against Bologna in the best possible way, which has a special flavour: the European one.

Today we could not do anything but celebrate the grande success obtained against the Italian champions, but at the same time it was not lacking something new on the market. Just the meeting on Saturday evening made us set our sights on certain players who are having a sensational season. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the flurry <<