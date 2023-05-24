Udinese – From Sama to Bijol, the market is upon us / The black and white day

The championship is coming to an end and the transfer market is getting underway. Don’t miss the summary of the black and white day in this 24/05

The championship is coming to an end and the market is coming alive. In these hours there are several players from the black and white formation at the center of the speeches of the big names in our tournament. Aurelio De Laurentiis’ Napoli seems to want to be serious. The club that has just been crowned champion of Italy has shown all its interest in two players in particular. The first is Lazar Samardzic, with a company valuation of around twenty-five million euros. The second, however, is Jaka Bijol. After the great championship that has just ended, the Azzurri seem to have set their sights on him.

Not only the two players from Eastern Europe, but also the Brazilian Rodrigo Becao. Just in these hours the offer from Fenerbache seems to have arrived from well five millions euros to win his services. The response from the company was clear and a not dry. To date, the valuation of the former CSKA player is around ten million euros and Udinese has no intention of making any kind of discount. To date, the Bianconeri are called to defend themselves on several fronts, let’s see how it ends. Quickly changing the subject, do not miss all the latest in view of the next meeting. Salernitana renounces bomber Dia <<

