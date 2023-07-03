Udinese – From Samardzic to Pereyra, revolution in between / The day

From Lazar Samardzic to Roberto Pereyra, we are preparing for a real revolution in the medium. Here is the story of the day

After operating in, it arrives the moment of the exits for Udinese. The Juventus club must start defending itself against the various assaults that will occur in the coming months for its players. The first to have been placed in a real transfer market derby in the last few hours is the Serbian playmaker, but born in Berlin Lazar Samardzic. During this season he has played great football, given that he has scored five goals also seasoned with four assists. Now the call from a great team could come and the two in pole position seem to be the Milanese. On the one hand the black and blue ones by Simone Inzaghi and on the other the Rossoneri by Stefano Piolli.

The Champions finalist team has entered into this deal also due to the great difficulties it is having in closing the other two goals Davide Frattesi and Sergej Milinkovic Savic. Lazar would certainly be a more convenient operation, given that they are enough about 20 million euros to ensure its performance and also a good shot to rejuvenate the rose. We remind you that the Serbian is born in 2002 and consequently still has his whole career ahead of him. For the Rossoneri it’s a different matter, given that the club doesn’t seem to have Samardzic at the top of the list at the moment, but if other negotiations fail, it could be closed in a hurry.

Pereyra Speech

The midfield risks changing irreparably given that not only Lazar could say hello. Also Roberto Pereyra has several offers following him and within seven days we will find out his decision. At the moment Udinese remains in pole position with an annual contract worth 2.2 million euros. A lot will also depend on the other teams that will join the negotiation. Let’s remember that Pereyra still wants to play in Europe, consequently the two Romans and Fiorentina remain at the door. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the new signing. That’s who Domingos Quina is

