Udinese – From the Ampadu slope to the medical visits in Lucca / The day

Ethan Ampadu continues to be a special observer for the Juventus team. Lucca performed the medical examinations. Here’s the latest on the club

Incoming and outgoing, the black and white market offers new things day after day. Today is the date of operations towards Udine. The first player to be put under the magnifying glass is the midfielder or defender if necessary Ethan Ampadu. His contract with Chelsea is still lasting, but it will be difficult for him to find space in the team coached by Mauricio Pocettino. Precisely for this reason he is thinking of his third experience in the top Italian championship. After the relegations with Venice and Spezia he would return to be the protagonist right away. We still need to see the formula of the negotiation, given that at the moment the bianconeri have only shown great interest, but no offer has been delivered.

In these hours we are also working on the new bomber jacket. Lorenzo Lucca will be a new Udinese player and confirmation from the Juventus club will arrive in the next few hours. Only the official announcement is missing for the one who, together with Brenner, will have to divide the offensive department during the year that will begin on August 20 against Max Allegri’s Old Lady. We remind you that the operation was closed on loan with a right of redemption set at eight million. Udinese hopes to be able to relaunch a first striker with great potential, but who was lost during this last season.

Outgoing news

Before concluding, we must also give a novelty on the way out. The agent of Tucu PereyraFederico Pastorello is located in the headquarters of the neroazzurri from Milan. There are two main changes, the first is the one concerning the renewal of Stefan De Vrij. The second is precisely the sale of the Argentine footballer. We’ll see if the neroazzurri actually get serious and try to close the deal for the player who was owned by Udinese until a few days ago. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Ausilio’s words on Samardzic

July 6th – 5.08pm

