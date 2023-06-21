Udinese – From the arrival of Lucca to Ranocchia / The black and white day

In the last few hours, the incoming market is getting serious. From Lorenzo Lucca to Filippo Ranocchia. The point of the day

Director’s farewell Pier Paolo Marino it didn’t stop Udinese. The Juventus team continues to work on entry and intends to close a very important coup in the next few hours. The club has already found the agreement with Pisa and it seems to be just a matter of details before that Lorenzo Luccacan sign for the Friuli Venezia Giulia club. Udinese seems to have closed on a loan with a right to buy set at eight million euros. A figure that is not too high, but which could make a footballer responsible who seems to have lost his way after the great start with the Pisa shirt.

Not just Lucca for the incoming market of the Juventus club. In the last few hours, a level graft in the middle of the field is also being evaluated. The name that seems to be able to bewitch the management is that of Philip Ranocchia who played at Monza this year. The footballer owned by the Old Lady will be loaned again and for this reason there are several teams at the door waiting for news. Among the many there seems to be (besides Udinese) also Empoli. For what could be a nice Italian derby.

June 20, 2023 (change June 21, 2023 | 08:33)

