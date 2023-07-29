Udinese – From the assault on Samardzic to Palumbo’s farewell / The day

From the assault of Lazar Samardzic to the farewell of the Norwegian footballer Palumbo. Here is the summary of the important day for the Bianconeri

After the great victory against Leipzig yesterday afternoon is the market to dominate in these last hours of the Austrian withdrawal. Udinese knows that it won’t be able to calm down until the first of September, given that there are several clubs interested in its jewels. First of all is the Serbian midfielder, but born in GermanyLazar Samardzic. The footballer who also scored the opening goal yesterday is proving to be one of the most important talents in our entire league. Also for this reason there are so many big names ready to do everything to be able to secure his contract.

In pole position at the moment there seem to be Simone Inzaghi’s Black and Blues. The team managed by the duo Ausilio-Marotta has identified in Lazar a player capable of making a difference even at high levels. Precisely for this reason, over the last few weeks they have been trying in every way to set up a negotiation. At the moment the agreement seems to be still distant considering that the finalist team during the previous edition of the Champions League has no intention of putting 25 million euros. The path that the black and blue management would like to take is that of inserting some counterpart. Among the most likely candidates we find Giovanni Fabbian and Stefano Sensi.

Another goodbye

In these hours he confirmed his farewell Martin Palumbo. After a two-season loan, the footballer who made his Serie A debut at the age of eighteen finally said goodbye. His new club will be the Old Lady. Not the team coached by Max Allegri, but rather the under 23. The Norwegian has already been playing for the second team for two seasons, now the time has come to try and take off. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. Isaac Success is ready to return <<

July 26th – 7pm

