Udinese – From the closure of the Lucca deal to the future of Martins / The day

Another day ended for the Friulian team. Today the future of the attack was partially decided. Here’s everything you need to know

Udinese during this day he wrote the future of his attack. The morning opened with a truly fundamental piece of news, given that Lorenzo Lucca will be a new Juventus player starting next July. The negotiation ended yesterday after the agent Beppe Riso spoke with the centre-forward and the former Ajax player willingly accepted the new assignment. We remind you that the negotiation is stipulated on a loan with a right of redemption set at eight million. Consequently, in this case the Friulian company will have the upper hand.

In addition to the future of the first striker, that of the second striker is also being written. In this role, Udinese has no room for manoeuvre. The Friuli Venezia Giulia club has to manage as many as five players who work behind the striker. In these hours, in fact, everything possible is being done to start a clean sweep and not clog up a fundamental role in Mr. Sottil’s tactical chessboard. The first to pay the price will be Matheus Martins. The Brazilian footballer should continue his experience in England with Watford. Only in this way will he be able to continue to mature and above all will he be able to obtain good playing time.

With the departure of Matheus Martins, they remain in the ballot for a starting shirt Florian Thauvin, Simone Pafundi, Isaac Success and Gerard Deulofeu. French seems to be the most eligible for a possible goodbye over the next few weeks. Pafundi, on the other hand, will be able to get more playing time and will certainly try to show off despite his very young age. This will be the umpteenth season for Success in which, thanks to his physicality and his abilities, he will be able to be an excellent joker for Mr. Sottil. Finally it is hoped in the recovery of Deulofeu which it should be the titular at least until the winter market. To date, the Spaniard is non-transferable, but we cannot say the same when he returns to the fields of our championship. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on Becao’s future. Here are Arslan’s words about the Brazilian defender

