Udinese – From the friendly victory to Pereyra’s future / Today

Udinese also wins the second test of the season. After Sunday’s game against the Representative Carnica, comes another success against ASK Klagenfurt. A clear victory with a 5-1 that has never been in question except for the very first minutes of the first half, in which the Germans tried to put Sottil’s men in difficulty. Important signals come from victory, especially from some players. The first is French Florian Thauvin who is finding space and above all is showing off with good plays and goals. Yesterday too the goal arrived for the French playmaker who is now starting to book a starting shirt at least until the return of Gerard Deulofeu.

Besides Thauvin has set immediately in mostra Lazar Samardzic. Despite the very few days of training in the legs, Lazar amazed with his usual plays. In less than a time, a truly incredible brace also arrived. The first goal from outside the area that slips into the bottom corner behind the goalkeeper. The second was on the counterattack following an assist from the Slovenian Sandi Lovric. Even looking at these meetings you understand why many companies have set their sights on him and are doing everything possible to ensure his performance.

The sale of the Tucu

Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra he knows he will no longer be a Udinese player. To date, he only has to choose what his future will be. On the one hand there is the Turin of Urbano Cairo who offers a biennial, while on the other side Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti. Pereyra would like to play again in Europe and consequently if the team from the capital were to sink the blow, the player who scored five goals last season would certainly be guaranteed. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest from the field. Thauvin ready for the owner’s shirt <<

