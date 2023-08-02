Home » Udinese – From the renewal of Pafundi to the return of the flame Pereyra / The day
From the renewal of Pafundi to the return of the flame of Tucu Pereyra. The day of the bianconeri continues to be very excited. Here are the latest

The renewal of Pafundi could be the topic of the moment. The Italian footballer is ready to extend his contract over the next few weeks. Most likely another season extension with a serious salary adjustment for one of the most important players in Udinese’s youth sector. In recent days there has been a conversation between the Juventus management and the player’s entourage who has explained to everyone his decision to wanting to continue in Friuli Venezia Giulia, but to actually clarify its use. The answer that the class of 2006 expected has arrived from the club and consequently it seems to be only a matter of time before the signatures are placed on the contract.

Not only Pafundi as news of the day. The management is trying in every possible way to convince the former captain Roberto Pereyraalso called “El Tucu”. The attacking midfielder who grew up in the River Plate cantera is ready for a new signing, also because all the most important competitions will start in less than twenty days. At this moment, however, he seems to have not yet dissolved the last reservations. There are two clubs at the door awaiting the decision of the midfield joker who would be so convenient for Udinese.

The opponents

The team that will try in every way to beat the Friuli Venezia Giulia team is the Besiktas of Gunes. In the last few hours, the team has been shopping in Italy and everything is also demonstrated by the closing of the deal that is bringing the former AC Milan player Ante Rebic to Turkey. Al Tucu was offered a contract by 2 million euros per season for the next two years, a proposal very similar to the one made by Udinese. Now the ball passes into the feet of the Argentine who in the next few hours has an obligation to let everyone know what will be the choice for his future. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. The Aké << deal is closed

August 2, 2023 (change August 2, 2023 | 19:01)

© breaking latest news

