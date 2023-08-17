Udinese – From the return of Samardzic and Pogba to the choices of the coaches: day

Everything is ready for the first challenge of the year. Here is the story of the day of the two black and white with lots of news from all sides

Another day ends inside the Bruseschi sports centre. The Juventus club continues to work on the pitch and can’t wait to put themselves to the test after the very convincing match against coach Vivarini’s Catanzaro. A game that will give a lot of trouble and will be against a highly competitive opponent like the Old Lady of mister Max Allegri. The Juventus club has a great desire to relaunch itself after a bankruptcy season like the one it experienced until a few months ago. Start off on the right foot it will be fundamental and also from the training ground some good news is starting to arrive for the Turin team.

The coach from Livorno will finally be able to add to the possible starters in the middle of the field a French player who has always made the difference when he has been in excellent condition. We are talking about Paul Pogba. The 2018 World Champion took the field with his teammates in a friendly match against Alessandria. In addition to his usual splendid plays and a goal, the most important news has arrived. Paul is ready to return to the field from the first minute of the game. We’ll see if the coach will already risk it this Sunday evening at the Dacia Arena or if his introduction will be gradual. Surely the former United player is looking forward to it to have your say.

Caso Samardzic

The Frenchman is not the only one who has been reintegrated into the group in these hours. Also Lazar Samardzic is back to training with his teammates only today ever. The Serbian footballer (after the negotiation with the black and blue club failed) will try in every way to get involved on the football field. Now the best choice is precisely to work without brakes in view of the next championship matches and make everyone forget what has happened in the last few weeks. The challenge to the Old Lady is launched, we’ll see who wins. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Beto could say goodbye: that’s why <<

