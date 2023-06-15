Udinese – From the signing of Arslan to the confirmation of Balzaretti / The day

The future of Tolgay Arslan it was definitively written, but there was no shortage of a final twist. The team that ensures the German’s performance is no longer Sydney Wanderers, but Melbourne City. The company owned by the same group as Manchester City seems to want to win in Australia too and for this reason they have secured a midfielder out of category for the Australian championship in Tolgay. We’ll see if this will be the only big coup made by the City group in Udine or if contacts could intensify in the coming weeks as well.

As far as the incoming market is concerned, at the moment there are no big news except on the management level. The arrival of Federico Balzaretti it seems to be a simple formality and it was also made official by the Gazzetta dello Sport. The former full-back will join Pierpaolo Marino throughout this season and then we'll see if the changing of the guard will actually arrive next year. The Pozzo family always wants to remain at the top and this move also seems to be the right one to do so.