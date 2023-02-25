The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next championship matches. Udinese it got off to a spectacular start, but since the start of the new year it hasn’t been able to put together the same performances. We need to keep working hard to be able to find that square that has been missing for some time.
Today was the eve of a fundamental match. Tomorrow you can not go wrong and get out of the Dacia Arena without the three points it is worth more than a defeat. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see all the latest news from the two training camps. The gust of the end of the day <<
© breaking latest news