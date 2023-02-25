Home World Udinese – From the words of the two coaches to the choices on the field / The gust
World

Udinese – From the words of the two coaches to the choices on the field / The gust

by admin
Udinese – From the words of the two coaches to the choices on the field / The gust

The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next championship matches. Udinese it got off to a spectacular start, but since the start of the new year it hasn’t been able to put together the same performances. We need to keep working hard to be able to find that square that has been missing for some time.

Today was the eve of a fundamental match. Tomorrow you can not go wrong and get out of the Dacia Arena without the three points it is worth more than a defeat. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see all the latest news from the two training camps. The gust of the end of the day <<

© breaking latest news

See also  China, inflation risk under control but taxes on new homes are looming

You may also like

unthinkable video with Maneskin

Schifani rejects the third mandate for the mayors...

Meekz, the enigmatic British rapper, will visit Madrid...

Interview: Zelensky willing to have direct dialogue with...

The demand for made in Italy innovation and...

Milica Pavlović on leaving Grand | Entertainment

Russia-Ukraine war, Xi Jinping receives Lukashenko to test...

“Escaped with our baby. My mother stayed»- Corriere...

Earthquake in Japan, shock on the island of...

Japan earthquake, shock measuring 6.1 on the Richter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy