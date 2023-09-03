Home » Udinese-Frosinone / The top and flop of the match: Silvestri on the rise
by admin
Udinese’s season has not started in the best way. The second draw in a row and above all a victory that has been missing for too long

The third meeting of the season for the Friuli Venezia Giulia team has ended. The team led by midfielder Walace played a good performance overall, but failed to prevail against a Frosinone side who defended themselves well and even tried to strike on the restart. Now let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see right away the top and the flop of this match.

The top of the day is without a doubt Marco Silvestri. After two performances that were anything but convincing, a top-level match finally arrived which made us forget the tests of the first two weeks. Now all we can do is move on to the flop of the day.

The player who most of all, however, has disappointed the expectations is the Hassane Kamara. His price continues to make the difference more than his football skills. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the grades awarded this afternoon. Here are the report cards <<

