Udinese-Genoa | Gilardino: “I regret the goal. We could have closed it.”

The rossoblù coach analyzed the match on Dazn’s microphones. Here are his statements on this afternoon’s match

The rossoblù coach Gilardinosaddened by the draw at the end of the match, analyzed the challenge on Dazn’s microphones.

Mister, how do you rate your team’s match?

“I have to give further compliments to the boys. We knew we were meeting a team in difficulty, but still very physical and high quality. The only regret is not having closed it and conceding a naive goal in the final. They all played a great game. Albert Gudmundsson was fantastic. He is growing in awareness and confidence. We showed that we knew how to hold the field and we had several situations in which we could close it out.”

How did the Malinovskyi midfielder experiment go?

“We are working on it with him this week. Ruslav can do different roles, It gives us quality and strength on our legs.”

Another proof of great identity. He is satisfied?

"Absolutely yes. After Thursday's race it wasn't easy to plug it back in. There is great availability and this makes me happy. Whoever takes over always comes in connected. Today we regret not having closed the match because there was the possibility of biting the opponent."

