Udinese / Gerard Deulofeu wants to return: “I can’t wait to return”

The Juventus striker continues to work and can’t wait to make a difference on the playing field. Here are his statements on his return

Gerard Deulofeu is ready to return to tread the playing field. We are talking about the player that Udinese misses most of all. The Juventus player has a great desire to make a difference and bring Udinese back to where he deserves to be. Gerry has entrusted the message to Instagram that he wanted to deliver to all his fans.

The words of Spanish

—

“I do not see time to get back and feel the grass again, I miss him. Thank you for all the messages you send me, I feel very close to you and I hope to make you happy as soon as possible.” Clear words, for a fundamental footballer both for Andrea Sottil that for the whole team.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 12 – 09:36

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

