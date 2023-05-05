Udinese – Goal for continuity, five matches to go: press review

Yesterday a very enjoyable match was staged between Luciano Spalletti’s Naples and Andrea Sottil’s Udinese. Thanks to the draw, the Neapolitan team officially graduated as Italian champions. The bianconeri, however, never gave up and gave a lot of trouble to all the opponents in the game.

Especially during the first half, there was almost never a game with Udinese who put in check a team that dominated the league. The 1-1 draw is a fair result over the two halves, but the Bianconeri know they could have achieved something more. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<