Udinese – Good news from Bruseschi, head to the first match / Matchday

All is ready for the first official meeting of the Juventus season. The match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and coach Vivarini’s Catanzaro is upon us. A challenge that you absolutely cannot go wrong, given that we are talking about a direct elimination match and in case of defeat there will be the exit from the national competition. Udinese is smiling because some good news is undoubtedly arriving at Bruseschi these days. First of all it happened full recovery we are talking about the most important blow of this market session of the BrazilianBrenner. The footballer who cost the Pozzo family 12 million euros is finally ready to show off on the pitch.

The winger made his debut in the black and white jersey with him Marley Ake. A lot is expected from the Frenchman, given that in recent seasons his performances have been continuously growing. Who knows that with the passing of the matches he could also put coach Andrea Sottil in difficulty in deciding the starting right winger. To date the favorite is without a doubt Festy Ebosele given that he was often one of the best in the pre-season too, but never say never especially when it comes to promising young players.

Only one player is missing from the Friuli Venezia Giulia lineup and we’re talking about Giovanni Fabian. Just in the last few minutes, the editorial staff of Sky Sport confirmed that it is a matter of hours before the signatures on the contract are made. We remind you that Lazar Samardzic will do the reverse route. Even the black and blue footballer is ready for his new adventure in Milan with the club in Via della Liberazione. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. Without Pereyra, here’s who will be the new penalty taker. Two fight for a place <<

