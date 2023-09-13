Udinese | Handanovic retires: the former Juventus player joins Inzaghi’s staff

The Slovenian goalkeeper, in Friuli for five years with the Zebrette, has decided to leave football. He will have a new role at the Nerazzurri

The former Udinese goalkeeper, Samir Handanovic, would have decided in the last few hours to hang up his gloves. The rather sensational indiscretion was launched by today’s edition of the newspaper Il Giornale. The Slovenian goalkeeper born in 1984, released after the end of his contract with Inter, has not received offers considered attractive in recent months and is now ready to leave football. The former number one of the Friulians, with whom he collected 179 appearances in five years, he is ready to say stop and start the second part of his career, which could still be with the Nerazzurri.

Handanovic on Inzaghi’s staff

Again according to the newspaper, in fact, Handanovic he could soon return to Inter, but with another outfit. The expert number 1 would be ready to join coach Simone Inzaghi's staff as a collaborator, taking care of the technical part of the goalkeepers. Samir in fact he will work closely with the head trainer Spinelli.

September 13 – 4.31pm

