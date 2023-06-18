Udinese – Hot week for the situations of Becao and Pereyra / Review

Udinese and its management continue to work in view of the next championship season. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team wants to be competitive from all points of view and for this very reason we are trying to set up a team that can put all the opponents in difficulty.

Unfortunately, if you are moving in, you also need to block certain outgoing players. The first to have been put under the magnifying glass by several clubs is Lazar Samardzic. Just today a new team wants to get serious just to be able to ensure it. Let’s go see the details. Let’s start with the press review <<