This winter, somewhat surprisingly, an important farewell has arrived within the Juventus midfield. We’re talking about a player who has caused a lot of talk about himself and his possible growth. Only during the last days of the transfer market came the news that no one expected given that Udinese took the ten million euros offered by Lorient and Makengo left for a new destination. After a small and short period of acclimatization. Let’s see how the midfielder is doing during his experience in a new championship that is completely different from our Serie A.

Since he arrived at Lorient he is fighting for Europe just like during his experience with the black and white shirt. At the moment, the team located in the north of France is in ninth place in the championship and certainly must work at its best to be able to recover the four points of disadvantage which would mean a placement in the next Conference League. At the same time we can say very clearly that Jean Victor Makengo has integrated well into the mechanisms of this society, given that since he arrived he has been called upon to seven times. Of these seven matches played, six were played from the first to the last minute.

An important blow — Jean Victor is confirming himself as that player who also did very well in Udine. Now, however, another small leap in quality is needed to be able to aim for the big names in football as well. Makengo he changed team and today it is a choice that is certainly rewarding. Quickly changing the subject and moving on to the latest news from the world of the market. You can't miss the point ahead of the summer session which is approaching in big strides. Here's who could replace Rodrigo Becao

