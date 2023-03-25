The Mundo Deportivo spoke about the club and could not help but praise it. Here is the article from Spain’s most important newspaper

In these seasons Udinese has always put itself on display for its great qualities mainly on the market. Since the Pozzo presidency has existed, the type of sustainability adopted by the team has always worked and above all brought its results. Some of the most important players of the last decades have passed through the city of Friuli Venezia Giulia, we can think of Alexis Sanchez, like the new world champion (as absolute protagonist) Rodrigo De Paul. Not only in Italy have they noticed the great profits that Udinese manages to make with these operations. Just in the last few days one of the most important newspapers also spoke from all over Spain on the way to manage the team adopted by the Pozzo presidency.

The sports world has reserved a small special for the creature of the family who also manages Watford. There have been many praises for a clean system that allows the company to continue to profit from every investment (barring sensational twists). According to the Catalan newspaper: “Udinese was the real surprise of this championship”. A team that managed to overshadow even a great Napoli. The Bianconeri’s goal was to return to fight for Europe and with eleven matchdays to go, this goal was completely achieved.

A sustainable club — The newspaper was keen to remind us that Udinese is the fourth club in the world for sustainability and has only been put off the podium by clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid. Furthermore, it should also be remembered that the Bianconeri are the only club in Italy to have a football shirt that is 100% recyclable. A real value for a green company like Friuli. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in sight coming from the national teams. Ugogies increasingly out of the loop << See also 100 days of war in Ukraine: From darkness to calm, what happened to the capital Kyiv, which was once under the city? - BBC News in Chinese

March 25th – 3pm

