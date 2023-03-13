The Juventus goalkeeper is having a scary season. Here are all the latest on the possible call-up of Marco Silvestri in blue

If this Udinese team still keeps the dreams alive and alive for a placement in the next European competitions, it is above all due to a player who is truly having a scary season. We are talking about the goalkeeper Marco Silvestri. The goalkeeper arrived at Juventus a year and a half ago and since then his performances have only grown. It is no coincidence that he is one of the best Italian goalkeepers around for some time and he must be reminded everyone that the Juventus management has spentor less than three million to make sure of it. After many apprenticeships, he can finally enjoy his place in the top flight of Italian football, but with an eye to what his dream is.

He has never hidden it and indeed every now and then he also tries to start some appeals. Marco Silvestri wants to play at all costs a match with the national team Italian, it won’t be easy but in a few days there will be coach Roberto Mancini’s call-ups. The former Verona goalkeeper knows very well that he deserves a chance, just for what he has shown on the pitch this season. Only that the call is not obvious due to the huge competition in that role.

The possibilities — As of today it is hard to even give a real number or an effective percentage. Much will depend on coach Mancini's ideas even if it is almost certain that Silvestri is already ready and deserves a call from the national team. We still have to wait a few hours and then we will find out the final decision. Changing the subject quickly, you also can't miss all the latest news coming from the incoming market. The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino has identified a new player for the team. It comes directly from the Premier League

March 13, 2023 (change March 13, 2023 | 09:42)

