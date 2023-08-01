Udinese – Joao Ferreira arrives from Watford / Full details

The bianconeri have closed yet another transfer market in these minutes. Footballer Joao Ferreira is a new member of the Sottil team

Udinese closes the umpteenth hit of its summer transfer market. In these moments it has arrived the signing of full-back Joao Ferreira. A very quick hit with a deal that was totally under the radar. The Portuguese footballer had arrived in London during the previous championship, more specifically during the winter session. In these hours the umpteenth transfer of his career has arrived and depending on the position he may occupy this could be an important suggestion regarding Ehizibue’s conditions. The former Benfica player, as previously mentioned, mainly occupies the right wing and to date the club was left with only one Festy Eboseleprecisely because of the injury that happened to the Nigerian Ehizibue.

The arrival of the Portuguese could be right a cover. The damage to the former Cologne full-back’s crusader could be more serious than expected and it will probably still take several months before we see him on the pitch. In this way, the club has first of all covered itself and then will not give the side any pressure on recovery. In the meantime, let’s go see all the details of the deal which allowed Joao Ferreira to become a new player for the Friulian team. Here’s what you need to know.

Negotiation

The Portuguese side will sign a contract that will bind him to the Friuli only for next season. An annual dry loan just to cover the void that the Nigerian footballer will leave for several months. The young Portuguese born in 2001 has decided to wearing the number 13 shirt. An important legacy given that until a few months ago it belonged to the Italian footballer Destiny Udogie today in the national team and at Tottenham. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the incoming and outgoing market. The words of former director Pierpaolo Marino on the deal involving both Lazar Samardzic and Giovanni Fabbian. Here is the thought of the former Napoli <<

August 1, 2023 (change August 1, 2023 | 4:30 pm)

