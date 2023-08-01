Home » Udinese – Joao Ferreira arrives from Watford / Full details
World

Udinese – Joao Ferreira arrives from Watford / Full details

by admin
Udinese – Joao Ferreira arrives from Watford / Full details

The bianconeri have closed yet another transfer market in these minutes. Footballer Joao Ferreira is a new member of the Sottil team

Udinese closes the umpteenth hit of its summer transfer market. In these moments it has arrived the signing of full-back Joao Ferreira. A very quick hit with a deal that was totally under the radar. The Portuguese footballer had arrived in London during the previous championship, more specifically during the winter session. In these hours the umpteenth transfer of his career has arrived and depending on the position he may occupy this could be an important suggestion regarding Ehizibue’s conditions. The former Benfica player, as previously mentioned, mainly occupies the right wing and to date the club was left with only one Festy Eboseleprecisely because of the injury that happened to the Nigerian Ehizibue.

The arrival of the Portuguese could be right a cover. The damage to the former Cologne full-back’s crusader could be more serious than expected and it will probably still take several months before we see him on the pitch. In this way, the club has first of all covered itself and then will not give the side any pressure on recovery. In the meantime, let’s go see all the details of the deal which allowed Joao Ferreira to become a new player for the Friulian team. Here’s what you need to know.

Negotiation

The Portuguese side will sign a contract that will bind him to the Friuli only for next season. An annual dry loan just to cover the void that the Nigerian footballer will leave for several months. The young Portuguese born in 2001 has decided to wearing the number 13 shirt. An important legacy given that until a few months ago it belonged to the Italian footballer Destiny Udogie today in the national team and at Tottenham. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the incoming and outgoing market. The words of former director Pierpaolo Marino on the deal involving both Lazar Samardzic and Giovanni Fabbian. Here is the thought of the former Napoli <<

See also  Brazil, demonstrations to demand impeachment for Bolsonaro

August 1, 2023 (change August 1, 2023 | 4:30 pm)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Cardinal Marengo: “The Pope will give us courage”

Investigation Reveals Connection Between Tupamaros, FARC, and New...

The city of Yêrêlonbalidougou and the promises of...

XR Will Replace Mobile Phones by 2030 and...

Udinese – From Fabbian’s arrival to Samardzic’s farewell...

Confession of a woman from Kraljevo about domestic...

“Giant”, the autobiography of Isabelle Yacoubou, retracing her...

the song by Askhan Khatibi forced to leave...

China Increases Military Exercises Simulating Blockade of Taiwan,...

Sergej Trifunović on the death of Rođo Raičević...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy