Udinese | Juric recovers a piece: ok Tameze. Bellanova disqualified

The Granata all-rounder has recovered from the physical problem and will be present and available for the match against the Friulians

Il Torino he returned to training this afternoon to prepare for the match against Udinese. Now there is another great opportunity for Toro to continue scoring points and chasing the European dream: Cioffi’s Udinese will arrive at the great Turin, in a fundamental match for both teams. From this perspective, good news arrives for Juric: Adrien TamezeIndeed, he trained in a group after the ailments of the last race.

Tameze’s conditions

—

Alarm reset for Adrien Tameze. The midfielder, during the second half against Empoli, was forced to raise the white flag due to a small muscle discomfort. In fact, Djidji had entered in his place and positioned himself alongside Rodriguez and Buongiorno. But Tameze’s conditions now appear to be reassuring. The former Verona player, in the last session held in Philadelphia, in fact he trained in a group and will be regularly available to Ivan Juric for the next match against Udinese. The Croatian will therefore be able to count on a full department. However, Raoul Bellanova will not be therewho received a yellow card against the Tuscans: he was warned by a booking and will miss the match against the Bianconeri.

December 21st – 4.08pm

