Udinese-Juventus | Allegri: “Good Cambiaso. Chiesa can score 14/16 goals”

Allegri’s words after the victory against Udinese: from Chiesa to Vlahovic, the Juventus coach speaks

The coach from Livorno spoke after the match to the microphones of ‘DAZN’ reiterating, among other things, the centrality of the new position occupied by Chiesa.

“I also had Iling in his role. With Chiesa on the pitch I preferred to put him on, given that Kostic is a more linear player”.

How did you see Chiesa in the bomber version?

“I think Church he is a striker it isolates too much from the outside. He played well together with Vlahovic, there he still needs to improve in the non-possession phase. In my opinion he can score 14-16 goals“.

A consideration on the excellent performance of Cambiaso?

“It’s no surprise, Andrea is good and intelligent. When Chiesa opens up, he knows how to play well on the pitch. When Chiesa isn’t there, Kostic, who has different characteristics, can play.”

We have seen a different Juve, in what do you think?

“The characteristics of the players must be exploited to the maximum. For a high center of gravity you need the stroke of the tips, we’re working on it. We won a game, we need to keep our feet on the ground and improve. To do some things you have to cover spaces when it’s not possible to apply pressure.”

"He played well, he came from a period with few games behind him. When we put him in motion, he does well. We work a lot on his movements."

