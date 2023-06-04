Home » Udinese-Juventus | Commentary on the match: Chiesa returns to the away goal
World

by admin
Today we take the field for the last challenge of the season. Udinese is ready to give everything and we’ll start immediately with the comment of the first half of the game.

First chance for Udinese with Thauvin good at picking up the test lead with a cross Beto. The Portuguese, from a good position, sends high. Juventus grows. The first chance of the Piedmontese happens on the feet of Square who from a tight angle starts an insidious conclusion, smacked for a corner by Silvestri. Sensational occasion for Juve: from the developments of a corner kick it is Bonucci to hit the crossbar from within walking distance. Thus he ends the first half goalless.

