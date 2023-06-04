Home » Udinese-Juventus | Silvestri: “There are only a few left, but we want to win”
The Friulian goalkeeper analyzed the Bianconeri’s last match of the season. Here are his statements to the microphones of Dazn

Udinese is preparing to play its last championship match. A difficult season, plagued by various injuries, but important for the standings and play expressed. Juve arrives at the Dacia Arena today and a careful match from all points of view will be needed to achieve the final victory. Sottil, given the many defections, opted for a large turnover, with even two Primavera players starting from the 1st minute. The goalkeeper of the Friulians spoke about the match in the pre-match Marco Silvestri.

Silvestri commented on the vast infirmary, which characterized the Juventus season:There are only a few of us left, that’s true, but it doesn’t have to be an alibi. We will face the race as best we can, we want to finish this last home race well.”

Silvestri’s words

A victory to hit an important milestone: “We’ve always done well at home against the top teams in the league. Tonight, even against Juve, we will try to win. On a personal level, I am happy with my season and with having helped the team to gain several points. The season is undoubtedly positive. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next match. Here are Sottil’s words at the conferencempa <<<

June 4th – 8.29pm

