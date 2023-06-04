Udinese-Juventus | Sottil: “Positive season. I’m ready to improve myself”

The coach of the Friulians spoke to Dazn’s microphones in the pre-match to present tonight’s match against Allegri’s bianconeri

Sottil presented the Dacia Arena challenge, speaking to Dazn’s microphones in the pre-match. Here are the statements of the Piedmontese technician.

“AWe have many absences so tonight, inevitably, these players will take the field two young defenders of the Primavera who have worked with me and the team throughout the year. They don’t know has already made its debut in Bologna. They are two young players in whom Udinese has made important investments and in whom it has excellent expectations. The debut from the beginning takes place against a strong team like Juve, but I’m sure they will do their part.

On performance against big teams:

“Against the big teams we have always offered good performances. The regret is having reached this last part of the championship with few choices. However, I’m sure that, in front of our fans, the boys will perform well.”

“I am satisfied with my first year at Udinese. I am a person who wants always improveI know very well that something could have been done better, but I am also convinced that, within an entire sports season, everyone balances out.”

