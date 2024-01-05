Udinese-Lazio / Here’s who will referee the last round of the first round

Udinese is preparing for the next championship match which will be against Sarri’s Biancocelesti. Here are all the details on the designation

Udineseafter the great victory against Bologna he intends to repeat the success and the objective is to do so against Maurizio Sarri’s Biancocelesti. In the meantime he was announced who will be the race director in view of the next championship match. Here are all the details on the referee team and who will be at the Video Assistance Referee.

The chosen referee for the challenge of BluEnergy Arena is Juan Luca Sacchi of the Macerata section. His assistants will be Massara and Cortese. Monaldi was chosen as the fourth official. Finally for VAR will have to intervene Mazzoleni and finally as his assistant there will be Meraviglia.

