Udinese-Lazio / The official formations: Beto returns to the first bomber

Udinese will take the field in a few hours for the championship match against Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti. The official formations

Udinese is ready for the challenge tonight against Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti. A match that will surely be very important for both clubs. Only with a victory can Sottil’s team continue to believe in the eighth place finish, while the team from the Capital needs the three points to continue to keep the fourth place finish in the championship. A match that will be played to the maximum from the first minutes and nobody will back down. Now all we can do is go and see official formations of the day and the twenty-two who will battle it out at the Dacia Arena in Udine.

The choices of the two technicians

The bianconeri will finally be able to have a fundamental player like Beto from the first minute. After a month of continuous absences due to a back problem, he finally seems to be back and can't wait to be able to say something about him. Not only the return of Beto, Roberto "El Tucu" Pereyra is back on the right wing today. We know that the Argentine footballer is fundamental to the coach's style of play and today he will also try to lend a hand as a winger in midfield. Instead of him, Tolgay Arslan will return in the middle and after several days spent on the bench, he will finally be able to return from the first minute of the game. There are no big surprises for the Biancocelesti, the only one being Manuel Lazzari's victory in the run-off with Adam Marusic.