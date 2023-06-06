Udinese – Leicester transfer market in the Championship? Marino smells the shot

The Juventus management is already working intensely on the market both incoming and outgoing. Here are all the latest on the Friuli team

The black and whites don’t stop not even a second. Once the championship is over, it’s already time to think about next season and in fact the management is moving intensely on the market. There are many players under observation and who could make a difference on the playing field. However, the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino seems to be interested in a player who has just been relegated to the second league of English football: the Championship. There is talk of a center forward who would replace the possible departing Beto, that’s who is the protagonist of the article.

The bomber ready to take an absolute owner’s shirt is Patson Daka. To date (according to the news that reaches us in the editorial office) there is no real negotiation between the parties, but we cannot predict that the track will heat up as the days go by. We recall that the footballer was paid thirty million euros just two seasons ago and for this very reason Udinese could not afford the outright purchase. At the moment the valuation is around twenty million and everything possible must be done to try to find a type of agreement that does not provide for the transfer of ownership outright.

Director’s strategy — Pierpaolo Marino will already be thinking about a possible solution. You could try an expensive loan with the right of redemption and in this way both parties would be satisfied. However, a lot will depend on the sale of center forward Beto. We remind you that his price is around 35 million and several teams are following him in recent weeks. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news that always comes from the market. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, a big farewell is approaching. 15 million and Napoli steals a potential cracque << See also Covid, Beijing: no trips on May 1st. Stop at shows, internet cafes and guided tours

June 6 – 2.12pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

