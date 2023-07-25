Home » Udinese-Leipzig 2-1 / Comment: Samardzic and Semedo sign the win
World

by admin
Udinese is ready for the most important match of his entire pre-season. On the other side of the pitch there will be a team with great technical and tactical skills like Marco Rose’s Leipzig. Let’s not waste any more time and start immediately with the match commentary.

1′ – The referee starts the match

15′ – The two teams battle it out, but neither of them seems to be able to gain the upper hand at the moment.

23′ – First black and white chance on Sandi Lovric’s feet, but the shot is central.

30′ – GOOOOOOL UDINESE! – Lazar Samardzic scores Juventus’ lead goal with a clamorous serpentine.

37′ – Olmo and Simons go very close to the equalizer, but Ebosele saves everything a few meters from the goal line.

41′ – Leipzig begins to break through and strike in the black and white rearguard. Udinese saves action after action.

46′ – After one minute of added time, the first half of the game ends.

