Udinese-Leipzig / Official formations: Thauvin and Beto very confirmed

Udinese is preparing for the fourth match of its season. There is talk of one of the toughest challenges of the entire pre-season. The officers

Udinese is preparing for the next match this pre-season. The most difficult match of all is scheduled against a team that for several years now has been confirmed among the best in the German championship: RB Leipzig. The match promises to be pyrotechnic from the first minutes of the game. Both teams love high blood pressure and above all attacking their opponent. This will also be a great chance to see the confrontation between two interesting coaches such as Andrea Sottil and Marco Rose from the very first minutes. Let’s not waste any more time and go see their choices. Here you are the official formations of Udinese-Leipzig.

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Nehuen Perez, Jaka Bijol, Adam Masina; Festy Ebosele, Lazar Samardic, Wallace, Sandi Lovric, Hassane Kamara; Florian Thauvin, Beto. Coach: Andrea Sottil

Leipzig (4-4-2): Janis Blaswich; Benjamin Henrichs, Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban; Marcel Halstenberg, Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer, Amadou Haidara, Dani Olmo; Timo Werner, Yussuf Poulsen. All: Marco Rose

The choices of the two technicians

Udinese will take the field with a formation that will be extremely similar to the one we will see against the Old Lady during the first day of our championship. The very confirmed Marco Silvestri was in goal, the defense made up of two central defenders such as Nehuen Perez and Jaka Bijol with Masina as support. Lazarus Samardzic, Sandi Lovric and Wallace they cannot be moved from their roles. On the bands space for Festy Ebosele in continuous growth and Hassane Kamara who won the runoff with Jordan Zemura. The two forwards can only be Florian Thauvin and Beto. The players are in extreme form and for this very reason they will start again today with the Brazilian Brenner and the Italian Lorenzo Lucca ready to come off the bench.

July 25, 2023 (change July 25, 2023 | 17:27)

