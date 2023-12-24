Udinese – Lovric: “Me out? I will always give my all to win…”

Sandi Lovric had her say at the end of the championship match between Gabriele Cioffi’s Udinese and Ivan Juric’s Torino. Here are the words

A saddened Sandi Lovric after last night’s match between Udinese and Cremonese. A truly incredible match with two teams who maintained a very high intensity for all ninety minutes. Now all we can do is move on to his statements.

“We all know that I am a midfielder, but at that moment of the match the coach decided to move me as a winger because it was better for the team. Of course I do, those 10 minutes I gave my best as any of us would have done. I give my all to win.”

December 24, 2023 (changed December 24, 2023 | 12:07)

