Home » Udinese – Lovric: “Me out? I will always give my all to win…”
World

Udinese – Lovric: “Me out? I will always give my all to win…”

by admin
Udinese – Lovric: “Me out? I will always give my all to win…”

Sandi Lovric had her say at the end of the championship match between Gabriele Cioffi’s Udinese and Ivan Juric’s Torino. Here are the words

A saddened Sandi Lovric after last night’s match between Udinese and Cremonese. A truly incredible match with two teams who maintained a very high intensity for all ninety minutes. Now all we can do is move on to his statements.

“We all know that I am a midfielder, but at that moment of the match the coach decided to move me as a winger because it was better for the team. Of course I do, those 10 minutes I gave my best as any of us would have done. I give my all to win.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

December 24, 2023 (changed December 24, 2023 | 12:07)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  New Fiat 600 2023, the first impressions and comments of the SUV officially presented tomorrow 4 July

You may also like

Showers are forecast for this Christmas Eve, but...

Gerry Christmas in Scotti is the album for...

The key decision that delays the Maduro regime:...

Ivory Coast: the situation of disabled people –...

Shooting Incident at Florida Shopping Mall Leaves Many...

Torino-Udinese 1-1 / Cioffi speaks: “With the victory...

Pharmacies are waiting for the Covid vaccine

Brad Pitt turned 60 years old!

Russian Threat of Diplomatic Severance and Asset Confiscation:...

Promoting a fear-free internet for children and young...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy