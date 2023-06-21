Udinese – Lucca ever closer, closing deal / The review

Udinese is ever closer to closing the negotiation for its new striker. Barring sensational twists it is Lorenzo Lucca the new bomber jacket for the Friuli Venezia Giulia club during the next season. We are talking about a center forward of the highest level and who wants to confirm himself in the top flight of Italian football.

After a not exactly positive season with the Lancieri club in Amsterdam, the striker needs to get together and we know very well how Udinese manages to make the most of its young players. We don’t waste even a second and let’s start immediately with the press review <<

