Home » Udinese – Lucca ever closer, closing deal / The review
World

Udinese – Lucca ever closer, closing deal / The review

by admin
Udinese – Lucca ever closer, closing deal / The review

Udinese is ever closer to closing the negotiation for its new striker. Barring sensational twists it is Lorenzo Lucca the new bomber jacket for the Friuli Venezia Giulia club during the next season. We are talking about a center forward of the highest level and who wants to confirm himself in the top flight of Italian football.

After a not exactly positive season with the Lancieri club in Amsterdam, the striker needs to get together and we know very well how Udinese manages to make the most of its young players. We don’t waste even a second and let’s start immediately with the press review <<

© breaking latest news

See also  USA: two ISIS leaders killed in an air raid in Syria

You may also like

Karavana definitively say goodbye to the tour “Muertos...

Crew missing in manned submersible expedition to wreck...

the violence of the policeman on the young...

Ukraine, breaking news. Explosions in Sumy and Cherkasy,...

AUTOGUIDOVIE On over 500 buses the shots of...

From Iranian universities the protest restarts with a...

Arkansas judge declares unconstitutional the first US state...

Draw Conference League possible opponents FK Željezničar |...

Submersible missing, former director fired from OceanGate after...

Died after being stuck on a stretcher for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy